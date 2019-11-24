Burundi has long been criticised for silencing dissent. 

Human Rights Watch has said in the past there have been killings, rapes, and intimidation of political opponents.

And with a presidential election set for next year, Burundi is coming under even more scrutiny.
Opposition groups say the governing party is attacking them and creating a climate of fear.

But, the government rejects the allegations and insists the vote will be free and fair.

So can human rights be protected?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Angela Muvumba Sellstrom - peace and conflict researcher at Uppsala University

Jonathan Offei-Ansah - founder and publisher of Africa Briefing, a pan-African news magazine

Lewis Mudge - director for Central Africa at Human Rights Watch

Source: Al Jazeera