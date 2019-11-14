Bolivia's leadership is in turmoil following the sudden resignation of its president, Evo Morales, who has fled the country after weeks of protests over a disputed October election.
Senate leader Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president in the Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session that was boycotted by legislators from Morales' left-wing party.
Anez claimed the post anyway and the United States has shown its support, but her critics are calling it a coup.
So, is this the beginning of another crisis in Bolivia? And how is it being seen across Latin America?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Wim Kamerbeek-Romero - Political analyst and adviser to the left-leaning Chuquisaca Somos Todos (We Are All Chuquisaca) party in Sucre
Dimitry Babich - Political analyst at the Russian news agency, Rossiya Sevodnya
Kathryn Ledebur - Director of the Andean Information Network, a political and social justice think-tank in Bolivia
Source: Al Jazeera