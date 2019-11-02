Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and the White House is refusing to cooperate.

In only the fourth time in United States history, the House of Representatives has formalised impeachment proceedings against a sitting president.

Public hearings will begin later this month after weeks of testimonies behind closed doors.

At the centre of the investigation is whether President Donald Trump abused his power and jeopardised national security by withholding US military aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

So what happens next?

And what will be the impact on next year's elections?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Richard Goodstein - Political consultant for the Democratic Party and former adviser to President Bill Clinton

Jack Kingston - Republican Party member and former senior adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign

Scott Lucas - Professor of political science and international studies at the University of Birmingham

