Turkey's military operation in northeastern Syria sparks fears of new humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who have endured eight years of war are in the firing line of a new Turkish military offensive.

Troops crossed the border into northeast Syria following air raids targeting Kurdish forces on Wednesday.

Turkey's leaders say the operation is aimed at clearing what they call 'terrorists' from areas close to its borders, as well as creating a so-called "safe zone" where Syrian refugees can be resettled.

The assault began after US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from the area, but he has denied abandoning US allies.

Aid groups and the United Nations fear a new humanitarian crisis.

Will displaced Syrians want to go and live in Turkey's "safe zone"?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Nour Adam - Syrian refugee, journalist and commentator living in France

Mehmet Celik - Managing editor of the English-language Daily Sabah newspaper

Fabrizio Carboni - Director for the Near and Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross

Chris Doyle - Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding

