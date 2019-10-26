Thousands of Zimbabweans answer government's call to protest against US and EU sanctions.

Zimbabwe used to be known as the breadbasket of Africa.

But with inflation at nearly 300 percent, millions of Zimbabweans are going hungry because they can't afford basics.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared Friday a national holiday for Zimbabweans to protest against sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union two decades ago.

Mnangagwa says the restrictions are choking the economy, but his opponents blame the government's failures.

So, who's right?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Aditi Lalbahadur - programme manager of Foreign Policy, South African Institute of International Affairs

Patricia Chinyo - UK representative, Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change

Source: Al Jazeera News