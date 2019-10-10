President Lenin Moreno's decision to remove 40-year old fuel subsidies doubles petrol prices and triggers huge protests.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno is facing the biggest challenge of his two years in power.

Indigenous groups are leading a national strike against austerity measures.

Violent protests began last week when Moreno removed 40-year old fuel subsidies, causing petrol prices to double.

Demonstrators stormed Congress in the capital Quito, but the president had moved the government to a city 400km (249 miles) away.

Fuel subsidies were removed as part of a $4.2bn loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Is Moreno listening to the demands of the demonstrators?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Matias Zibell - Professor of Journalism, University of Azuay, Ecuador

Guillaume Long - Former Foreign Minister of Ecuador; researcher at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs

Colin Harding - Director of Latin-Form and former Latin America editor of The Independent

Source: Al Jazeera News