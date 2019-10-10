Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno is facing the biggest challenge of his two years in power.
Indigenous groups are leading a national strike against austerity measures.
Violent protests began last week when Moreno removed 40-year old fuel subsidies, causing petrol prices to double.
Demonstrators stormed Congress in the capital Quito, but the president had moved the government to a city 400km (249 miles) away.
Fuel subsidies were removed as part of a $4.2bn loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.
Is Moreno listening to the demands of the demonstrators?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Matias Zibell - Professor of Journalism, University of Azuay, Ecuador
Guillaume Long - Former Foreign Minister of Ecuador; researcher at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs
Colin Harding - Director of Latin-Form and former Latin America editor of The Independent
Source: Al Jazeera News