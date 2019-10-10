The Nobel Prize is one of the world's most coveted awards.

It recognises the highest achievement in a variety of subjects from science to literature and economics to peace.

Notable winners include Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King, Jr., Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.

But over the years, some have criticised the Nobel committees and their choices.

The award was cancelled last year over allegations of sexual misconduct against the husband of a Swedish Academy member.

And some laureates including Aung Sang Suu Kyi and Barack Obama have attracted controversy.

So, is the Nobel Prize still relevant?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Henrik Urdal - Executive director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo

Derek Gatherer - Virologist and lecturer at Lancaster University

David Vann - Professor of creative writing at the University of Warwick

