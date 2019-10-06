Protesters are demanding the prime minister to step down, but the government responds by announcing a list of reforms.

Iraqi protesters have lost their patience with what they say is decades of corruption and lack of services.

They are demanding Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign, and for the whole political system to be overhauled.

Mahdi says there is "no magic solution" and any progress will take time. His government also announced a list of reforms to address some of the grievances.

But protesters are back on the streets and have attacked the headquarters of political parties and TV stations in Baghdad.

Police responded by using live rounds and tear gas. More than 100 people have been killed in five days of protests.

Parliament planned to hold an emergency session on Saturday - but it never took place. However, the speaker of parliament did make some promises.

So what is next for Iraq? And will the government find a solution to this crisis?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Dlawer Ala'Aldeen - president at the Middle East Research Institute

Renad Mansour - research fellow in the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House

Zeidon Alkinani - contributor at Open Democracy

Source: Al Jazeera News