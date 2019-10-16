Lam has faced calls to resign as she tried to deliver an annual policy address on Wednesday amid ongoing protests.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is struggling to maintain public order.

Four months of protests have seen violent clashes between police and demonstrators in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over a now-withdrawn bill that could have seen suspected criminals extradited to mainland China.

Lam is hoping to move on with a new legislative agenda, but is facing an uphill battle.

Opposition politicians twice shouted her down during an annual policy speech in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Lam has so far refused calls from protesters for her to step down, but can she hold onto her job? And what needs to be done to bring an end to the unrest in Hong Kong?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Emily Lau - Chairperson of the International Affairs Committee of Hong Kong's Democratic Party

Roderic Wye - Fellow at Chatham House's Asia-Pacific Programme

Reuben Mondejar - Professor for Asian initiatives as the IESE Business School

Source: Al Jazeera News