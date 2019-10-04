Six years after the Lampedusa refugees' tragedy, the bloc is still looking for a solution to the issue.

Five European Union countries have reached a draft deal on how to relocate people who have been rescued at sea.

That was agreed last month by Germany, France, Italy, Malta and Finland.

They will try to get other EU countries on board when they discuss the plan next week.

The accord aims to end the suffering of people who get stranded at sea. The situation has resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean.

This is the sixth year in a row such figures have been recorded.

Those who have survived have either been detained, deported or are living in dire conditions.

So what does the deal mean for refugees who are rescued?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Reem Mussa - Doctors without Borders, humanitarian affairs adviser on migration

Marianna Karakoulaki - Doctoral researcher on violence and borders at the University of Birmingham

Matteo Villa - Research fellow, Italian Institute for International Political Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News