Violent protests follow long jail sentences given to Catalan leaders behind 2017 secession referendum.

Spain's highest court has sent a strong message to Catalonia two years after the region tried to break away.

Nine separatists leaders have been handed jail sentences of between nine and 13 years for organising a secession referendum in 2017. They were acquitted of the more serious rebellion charges.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the verdict confirms the end of a failed process for Catalan independence.

But the sentences triggered violent protests for a second day on Tuesday, with thousands of people denouncing the decision as unjust.

So, is the dream of Catalan independence now over?

And what are the implications for the rest of Europe?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Elena Jimenez - Board member of Omnium Cultural whose President Jordi Cuixart was sentenced to nine years in jail

Enric Ucelay-Da Cal - Senior professor emeritus at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona

Kristian Herbolzheimer - Director of the International Catalan Institute for Peace

Source: Al Jazeera News