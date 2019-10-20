Following mass march and violent protests, government leaders in Madrid are dismissing Catalan calls for talks.

Pro-independence supporters are outraged at the jailing of separatist leaders.

It is two years since Catalonia tried - and failed - to break away from Spain, but the campaign for independence hasn't died.

The jailing of separatist leaders this week re-ignited the debate, sparking a mass march from all over Catalonia to Barcelona.

And violent protests in the regional capital have raised questions about the reaction from the Spanish government in Madrid - especially before next month's national election.

The region's pro-independence leader Quim Torra, has called for unconditional talks with Spain's government

But Prime minister Pedro Sanchez has dismissed the calls saying Torra must first unequivocally condemn the unrest.

So, what are the chances of a political solution?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Juan Rivadella - pro-Unionist and member of Catalan Business Association

Carles Sua - representative of the Catalan National Assembly

Juan Rodríguez Teruel - associate professor of Political Science at the University of Valencia

Source: Al Jazeera News