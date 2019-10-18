It's crunch time on Brexit, again.
With less than two weeks to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving MPs a stark choice: it's my deal, or no deal.
He unveiled a new withdrawal agreement with EU leaders on Thursday.
His predecessor Theresa May's exit plan was defeated three times by unprecedented margins in parliament.
Johnson says he's confident his deal won't suffer the same fate.
But will a divided parliament and nation give their backing?
Presenter: Sohail Rahman
Guests:
Mo Hussein - Public affairs specialist and former chief press officer to former Prime Minister David Cameron
Larissa Brunner - Policy analyst, European Policy Centre
Alan Wager - Associate, UK in a Changing Europe research organisation
