Threatened by a Turkish offensive, Kurdish-led fighters have turned to a new alliance with President Bashar al-Assad.

Alliances are shifting in northeast Syria as areas of control change following a decision by the United States to pull its remaining troops out of the area.

A deal has been struck between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian army will now deploy along the border with Turkey, aiming to free areas under the control of the Turks.

This comes as Turkey drives forward its offensive to clear the area of Kurdish fighters it considers "terrorists".

Turkey says it wants to establish a "safe zone", reaching 30 kilometres (19 miles) into Syria, in which some of the 3.6 million refugees it is hosting can be resettled.

With Turkish troops making gains on the ground, that plan could be expanded.

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:



Yusuf Alabarda - security analyst and retired colonel in the Turkish Armed Forces

Joshua Landis - director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma

Ranj Alaaldin - visiting fellow at the Brookings Institute, Doha

Source: Al Jazeera News