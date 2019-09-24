After eight years of war, the UN says the Syrian government and opposition will sit down to rewrite the Constitution.

Eight years of war have devastated Syria, with an estimated half a million people dead and millions more living as refugees.

Now, there may be signs of an agreement towards what happens next.

After two years of negotiations, the United Nations said the Syrian government and opposition will sit down to rewrite the constitution.

The UN hopes it's the first step towards restarting political talks to end the fighting.

But Syria's largest ethnic minority, the Kurds, is angry at being excluded.

All that's happening as government forces, backed by Russian air raids, continue months of onslaught in Idlib, the last remaining rebel-held province.

Is a political solution to the war beginning to take shape?

Presenter: Divya Gopalan

Guests:

Panos Moumtzis - UN Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis

Yahya Al-Aridi - Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiations Commission

Taleb Ibrahim - Former professor at Auburn University

Source: Al Jazeera News