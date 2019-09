The former Zimbabwean president, who ruled for 37 years, died at the age of 95.

Robert Mugabe was a divisive figure right up until he died on Friday in a Singapore hospital.

Some saw Mugabe, who was Zimbabwe's first leader after independence from Britain, as a liberator.

His critics say he was a dictator and tyrant who left the country, once known as Africa's fruit basket, in economic ruin.

Mugabe was deposed in a military coup in 2017.

So what legacy does he leave? And how will Zimbabwe emerge from his shadow?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Patrick Chinamasa - Zanu-PF party member who served as Mugabe's finance minister

Alex Magaisa - former chief adviser to former Zimbabwean prime minister and opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

David Moore - professor of Development Studies at the University of Johannesburg

Source: Al Jazeera News