Hong Kong's "summer of discontent" shows no sign of ending, despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam bowing to months of protest pressure and withdrawing the controversial bill to allow extradition to China.

Her climbdown didn't stop demonstrators for a 14th successive weekend.

But police were out in force to prevent them from getting on trains and buses to the airport and cause disruptions.

Why isn't the withdrawal enough?

And could China's leaders in Beijing run out of patience?

Presenters: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Bonnie Leung - vice convener at Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front

Victor Teo - assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong

Andreas Fulda - senior fellow at the University of Nottingham's Asia Research Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News