Talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan appeared to be making progress, but the negotiations are now at risk.
The Taliban and the United States came up with a draft deal after nearly a year of discussions in Qatar, and the United States' chief negotiator sounded optimistic when he revealed the details to the Afghan president last week.
However, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he cancelled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in Washington, DC.
Trump said he doubted the armed group wanted an agreement after a Taliban car bombing killed an American soldier and 11 other people in Kabul on Thursday.
Is peace in Afghanistan in danger of slipping away?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Mushtaq Rahim - founding member of the Afghan think-tank Afghanistan Affairs Unit who worked on the Afghan peace process
Hameed Hakimi - research associate at Chatham House and former international policy adviser to the Afghan foreign ministry
Johnny Walsh - senior expert on Afghanistan at the United States Institute of Peace
