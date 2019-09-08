Trump cancels meeting with Taliban at Camp David over peace deal after car bombing in Kabul kills US soldier.

Talks to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan appeared to be making progress, but the negotiations are now at risk.

The Taliban and the United States came up with a draft deal after nearly a year of discussions in Qatar, and the United States' chief negotiator sounded optimistic when he revealed the details to the Afghan president last week.

However, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he cancelled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders and the Afghan president at Camp David in Washington, DC.

Trump said he doubted the armed group wanted an agreement after a Taliban car bombing killed an American soldier and 11 other people in Kabul on Thursday.

Is peace in Afghanistan in danger of slipping away?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mushtaq Rahim - founding member of the Afghan think-tank Afghanistan Affairs Unit who worked on the Afghan peace process

Hameed Hakimi - research associate at Chatham House and former international policy adviser to the Afghan foreign ministry

Johnny Walsh - senior expert on Afghanistan at the United States Institute of Peace

Source: Al Jazeera News