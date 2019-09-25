Protesters say the legislations will weaken anti-corruption efforts as well as affect sex, abortion and gay rights.

Extramarital relations outlawed in Indonesia. Jail sentences for insulting the president.

These are some of the controversial proposals causing an outcry in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, which rights groups consider disastrous.

Thousands of students vented their anger.

Coming under pressure, President Joko Widodo postponed the vote on changes to the draft criminal code.

But Indonesians still fear it could be passed by Parliament.

People are also angry over the passing of another law that weakens Indonesia's anti-corruption organisation.

The protests have been dismissed by the Indonesian government.

So, can the outrage stop the government's plans?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Greg Barton - Expert on terrorism at Deakin University

Calvin Dark - Former Indonesian government campaign adviser

Damien Kings - Conflict resolution specialist

Source: Al Jazeera News