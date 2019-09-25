Extramarital relations outlawed in Indonesia. Jail sentences for insulting the president.
These are some of the controversial proposals causing an outcry in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, which rights groups consider disastrous.
Thousands of students vented their anger.
Coming under pressure, President Joko Widodo postponed the vote on changes to the draft criminal code.
But Indonesians still fear it could be passed by Parliament.
People are also angry over the passing of another law that weakens Indonesia's anti-corruption organisation.
The protests have been dismissed by the Indonesian government.
So, can the outrage stop the government's plans?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Greg Barton - Expert on terrorism at Deakin University
Calvin Dark - Former Indonesian government campaign adviser
Damien Kings - Conflict resolution specialist
Source: Al Jazeera News