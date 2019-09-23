Scientists warn that even if every country meets the carbon emission cuts agreed, the world will still be 3C warmer.

The United Nations weather agency has warned the world was running out of time to stop climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization said carbon emissions have increased 20 percent in the last four years.

The warning coincides with world leaders meeting in New York for a major UN climate conference.

The ice sheets are melting faster than before, causing sea levels to rise by five millimetres a year.

Scientists warn that even if every country meets the carbon emission cuts agreed in the Paris climate agreement in 2015, the world will still be three degrees warmer.

The warnings of catastrophe have provoked millions of young people to protest worldwide.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who inspired the largest ever mass marches on climate change, said young voices must be heard and adults must take action to protect everyone's future.

But are the world's leaders listening?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Sharon George - Senior lecturer in green technology and environmental sustainability, Keele University

Clare Farrell - Cofounder, Extinction Rebellion activist group

Simon Alcock - Head of public affairs and campaigning at Client Earth, a non-profit environmental law organisation

Source: Al Jazeera News