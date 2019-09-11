US National Security Advisor John Bolton has been sacked after repeatedly clashing with Donald Trump on foreign policy.

He was the longest-serving US National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump.

But that wasn't enough to save him. Just like his predecessors, John Bolton has been tweeted out of the White House.

Bolton was known for his hard-line stance against countries such as Iran and North Korea.

And he'd disagreed with the president over foreign policy - most recently on Afghanistan.

He opposed Trump's plan to bring members of the Taliban to Camp David to sign a peace accord.

Those views led to the president firing him, although Bolton says he resigned.

So what does his departure mean for the US foreign policy?

And is there anyone who can hold on to one of the most powerful positions in the White House?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

John Jones - former Senate National Security director under former National Security Advisor Chuck Schumer

Scott Lucas - founder and editor of EA World View and professor of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Birmingham

Jenna Ben-Yehuda - president and CEO of the Truman National Security Project

Source: Al Jazeera News