Israel's prime minister has pledged to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's snap election.

Palestinian and regional leaders have sharply denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins next week's snap election.

Netanyahu is fighting for his political career after an inconclusive vote in April.

He said Israel will "apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea immediately" if he secures a fifth term.

The Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea make up 30 percent of the occupied West Bank.

Approximately 65,000 Palestinians and 11,000 Israelis living in illegal settlements reside in that area.

The main Palestinian city is Jericho that has about 28 villages and some Bedouin communities.

Annexation would also encircle any future Palestine state.

So, is it an election ploy to woo voters? And what would the outcome be?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Mitchell Barak - CEO of Keevoon Global Research and adviser to former Israeli President Shimon Peres

Mustafa Barghouti - Former Palestinian information minister

Mouin Rabbani - Co-editor of Jadaliyya, an online magazine specialising in contemporary Middle East politics

Source: Al Jazeera News