Thursday is International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, a goal that looks increasingly less likely.

Seventy-four years ago, two nuclear bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands of people.

Since then, wherever conflict between major powers rises, so does the threat of a nuclear war.

Various treaties have attempted to suppress that threat, yet today there are nearly 14,000 nuclear weapons based around the world.

So, is there the political will to abolish these weapons?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Paul Schulte - Former director of Proliferation and Arms Control in the British Defence Ministry

Andrew Smith - Director and spokesperson for Campaign Against Arms Trade

Lawrence Korb - Defence analyst and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Source: Al Jazeera News