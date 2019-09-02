At least 60 people were killed in Yemen air raid, raising the question who can hold Saudi-UAE-led coalition to account.

The Saudi-UAE-led coalition bombed a detention centre in the Yemeni city Dhamar on Sunday.

At least 60 people were killed with the Red Cross putting that figure at over a 100.

The coalition said it attacked what it calls "legitimate" Houthi military targets and had taken measures to protect civilians.

The UN Special envoy to Yemen wants the coalition to investigate and says "accountability needs to prevail".

But who can hold the coalition to account?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests

Hassan Barari - Professor of international relations at the University of Jordan

Baraa Shiban - Middle East and North Africa careworker at Reprieve

Simon Mabon - Senior lecturer in international studies at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News