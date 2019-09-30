For months, people in Haiti have protested in sometimes violent demonstrations that appear to be getting worse.
A deepening economic crisis and growing fuel and food shortages have sent thousands of people to the streets.
Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, who is accused of corruption and mismanaging the economy.
Frequent natural disasters have also made things worse for millions of Haitians.
So, how will the government respond to people's grievances?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Gilbert Mirambeau Jr - activist and filmmaker
Laurent Dubois - history professor at Duke University with a focus on the Caribbean and Haiti
Etzer Emile - economist and professor at Haiti's Quisqueya University
