Fears of more violence in Port-au-Prince as President Jovenel Moise refuses calls to resign.

For months, people in Haiti have protested in sometimes violent demonstrations that appear to be getting worse.

A deepening economic crisis and growing fuel and food shortages have sent thousands of people to the streets.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, who is accused of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

Frequent natural disasters have also made things worse for millions of Haitians.

So, how will the government respond to people's grievances?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Gilbert Mirambeau Jr - activist and filmmaker

Laurent Dubois - history professor at Duke University with a focus on the Caribbean and Haiti

Etzer Emile - economist and professor at Haiti's Quisqueya University

Source: Al Jazeera News