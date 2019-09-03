The UK is reportedly considering using drones in the Gulf where tension has escalated in recent months.

Drones are changing the way militaries around the world conduct their operations.

Some militaries prefer drones to sending in jets or using other weapons.

Now, with the crisis in the Gulf, the United Kingdom is reportedly considering using them in the region.

They would allegedly help with surveillance as British warships escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. The issue began after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in July.

How will these unmanned aircraft shape future conflicts?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Wim Zwijnenburg - humanitarian disarmament project leader at the Dutch think tank Pax

Afzal Ashraf - associate professor at the Centre for Conflict Security and Terrorism at Nottingham University

Glenn Carle - former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats at the CIA

Source: Al Jazeera News