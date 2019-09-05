UK prime minister is embattled after facing double defeat as parliament rejects his plans for Brexit and snap election.

More than three years ago, a majority of voters in the United Kingdom said they wanted to leave the European Union, but what followed has been a lot less clear.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to break the latest deadlock over Brexit as MPs voted down his attempts to trigger a snap election on Wednesday.

They also passed a bill blocking the possibility of a "no-deal" exit from the European Union.

Johnson had said he was willing to consider that possibility if no new withdrawal deal was agreed.

So where does that leave the Brexit process? And Johnson's own future?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Alex Deane - managing director at FTI Consulting and former chief of staff to David Cameron

Larissa Brunner - policy analyst at the European Policy Centre

Asa Bennett - Brexit commissioning editor at the Telegraph

Source: Al Jazeera News