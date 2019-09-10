The British prime minister is caught in a tight corner after the opposition voted against a no-deal Brexit.

Only a few days ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask the EU for an extension to Brexit negotiations.

However, it seems increasingly likely that Johnson may have to admit defeat and find another way to deal with his deeply divided government.

His attempt to call an early election has been thrown out with the Parliament suspended for the next five weeks.

He needed more than 430 votes to get a snap election but only managed 293, leaving him cornered if he wants the UK to leave the bloc by October 31.

So, what are his options now? And where does this leave Brexit?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Bobby Friedman - Political commentator on UK politics and the author of, Bercow, Mr Speaker: Rowdy Living in the Tory Party

Alex De Ruyter - Director of the Centre for Brexit Studies at Birmingham City University

Sonia Purnell - Journalist and author of, Just Boris: A Tale of Blond Ambition

