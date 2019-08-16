Emmerson Mnangagwa stands accused of failing to make good on his promises after taking power.

Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in Zimbabwe with promises of change and reform.

The rule of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, had been marked by economic collapse and crackdowns on dissent.

But nearly two years since Mnangagwa took charge, little has changed.

The economy is still struggling, while rights groups say abuses are continuing and critical voices are being silenced.

The main opposition party defied a government ban to hold protests on Friday, but these were violently broken up by the police.

So, how will he deal with growing public anger? And are reforms enough to fix the economy in Zimbabwe

Source: Al Jazeera News