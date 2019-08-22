The Yemeni government is urging the United Arab Emirates to stop backing southern separatists.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are supposed to be on the same side of the war in Yemen.

However, cracks are appearing in the military coalition battling Houthi rebels.

The UAE has been accused of helping separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, who took over Aden, the seat of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

The UN's special envoy, Martin Griffiths, is warning that Yemen could fall apart.

The Emirati government has denied backing or funding the separatists.

How long can the UAE remain part of the Saudi-led coalition?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Hussain al Bukhaiti - Pro-Houthi journalist

Hassan Barari - Professor at the University of Jordan

Baraa Shiban - Yemeni political analyst and Middle East and North Africa caseworker for the international NGO Reprieve

Source: Al Jazeera News