The close ties between the US president and the Israeli prime minister are creating controversy.

The decision to bar two United States congresswomen from entering Israel has sent shockwaves through both countries.

Israel's denial of entry to Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who had planned to visit Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories over the weekend, has been condemned by top US Democrat politicians. It has also been criticised by a pro-Israel lobbying group.

Shortly before Israel announced its decision, US President Donald Trump had called for the two Muslim congresswomen to be blocked.

The US president has in recent months taken decisions that many say have given Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu much political support.

But what does this mean for the long-term ties between the US and Israel?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum - Deputy mayor of Jerusalem and a member of the Likud party

Ariel Gold - National co-director of activist group Code Pink

Gideon Levy - Columnist at Haaretz newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera News