A power-sharing deal between protesters and the army is signed and a council will temporarily run the country.

It was a deal months in the making. Sudan's military and protest leaders have finalised an agreement that is intended to put the nation on the path to civilian rule.

Just two months ago, dozens of demonstrators were killed in a military crackdown.

Now, the two sides will have to work together to shape new institutions for a new Sudan.

But who will guarantee this agreement gets implemented? And will Sudan's army really give up power?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Abdelwahab el-Affendi - professor of politics at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Hajooj Kuka - award-winning filmmaker and activist

Suliman Baldo - human rights and democracy activist

Source: Al Jazeera News