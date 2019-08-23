UNICEF highlights increased attacks on schools, teachers and students.

Summer holidays are almost over for children in the northern hemisphere.

However, many children will not be returning to class in West and Central Africa.

The United Nations's children's fund says armed groups are increasingly targeting schools, teachers and students.

UNICEF reported 9,272 schools closed in the region due to violence; three times more than the number at the end of 2017.

This has forced 1.9 million children out of the classroom.

What needs to be done to ensure children do not miss out on an education?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Patsy Nakell - Chief of the UNICEF Africa Services unit and the lead author of the report

Chukwuemeka Eze - Executive director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding

Maidugu Magaji - Teacher based in Nigeria's Borno state

Source: Al Jazeera News