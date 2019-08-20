Kenya, Ethiopia among countries jostling for influence over Somali region.

A small region in Somalia is at the centre of a growing power struggle in East Africa.

The autonomous federal state of Jubaland is fertile and rich in resources, but has been unstable for decades.

Last month, 26 people died when the al-Shabab armed group attacked a hotel in the main city, Kismayo.

Jubaland borders Kenya, which has troops there to fight al-Shabab.

Meanwhile, Somalia wants more control over Jubaland.

All eyes are on Thursday's election for a regional president.

What are the poll's implications for security and stability in the Horn of Africa?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Afyare Elmi - Professor of international relations at Qatar University

Matt Bryden - Chairman of Sahan Research Institute and former coordinator for the UN Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea

Jamal Osman - Award-winning Somali journalist

Source: Al Jazeera News