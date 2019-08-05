India has moved to scrap parts of the constitution which grant India-administered Kashmir significant autonomy.

The disputed territory of Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from the UK.

Both countries claim it as their own and control parts of it.

India-administered Kashmir was granted special autonomy that allowed it to function largely without direct interference from New Delhi.

But that has now changed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist led government has revoked the special status after sending additional troops to the region and putting it on lockdown.

It's a move that could have widespread consequences.

What's behind this decision and does it abide by the long-standing consensus over the territory?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Barkha Dutt - Columnist and author of This Unquiet Land: Stories from India's Fault Lines

Mirza Waheed - Kashmiri journalist, novelist and author of The Book of Gold Leaves and Tell Her Everything

Victoria Schofield - Writer, historian, South Asia affairs analyst and author of Kashmir in Conflict: India, Pakistan and the Unending War

Source: Al Jazeera News