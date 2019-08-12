Ebola has killed at least 1,800 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in just one year. The epidemic has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.
More than 1,300 people have been vaccinated in the city of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda, and since the beginning of August, there have been no reports of new cases confirmed.
But fears remain the disease could spread to other cities and other countries.
So, how challenging is it to contain the virus and reach the people most at risk?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Anthoni van Nieuwkerk - Professor of international relations at Wits School of Governance
Robbie McIntyre - Humanitarian information adviser at Save the Children
Mark Eccleston-Turner - Lecturer in global health Law at Keele University
Source: Al Jazeera News