The DRC is suffering its worst ever outbreak, but a new vaccine might prove effective against the virus.

Ebola has killed at least 1,800 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in just one year. The epidemic has been declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization.

More than 1,300 people have been vaccinated in the city of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda, and since the beginning of August, there have been no reports of new cases confirmed.

But fears remain the disease could spread to other cities and other countries.

So, how challenging is it to contain the virus and reach the people most at risk?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Anthoni van Nieuwkerk - Professor of international relations at Wits School of Governance

Robbie McIntyre - Humanitarian information adviser at Save the Children

Mark Eccleston-Turner - Lecturer in global health Law at Keele University

Source: Al Jazeera News