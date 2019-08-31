Former FARC commander issues call to arms and accuses government of betrayal.

Colombia had looked to be on the path to peace after more than 50 years of war with the leftist FARC rebels.

However, that peace is now under threat from one of the men who agreed to it.

Former FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez has issued a call to arms, saying the government betrayed the 2016 peace deal.

Colombia's president has vowed to hunt down the rebels.

Can the peace deal be saved to prevent a return to conflict?

Presenter - Kamahl Santamaria

Guests:

Sergio Guzman - director of Colombia Risk Analysis

Jorge Restropo - director of Conflict Analysis Resource Centre in Colombia (CERAC)

Daniel Garcia-Pena - professor of political science at National University, Colombia and former High Commissioner for Peace of Colombia

Source: Al Jazeera News