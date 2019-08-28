Indonesia to move capital city to Borneo to replace sinking Jakarta.

Indonesia's capital is collapsing.

Overdevelopment, pollution and now climate change are forcing the government to move out of Jakarta.

Excessive groundwater pumping has caused parts of the city to sink by 25 centimetres a year, leaving 10 million residents exposed to floods as sea levels rise.

The government wants to build a new capital on the island of Borneo more than 1,000km away.

So how should cities deal with the increasing threat of climate change?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Anto Mohsin - Indonesian assistant professor at Northwestern University in Qatar

Jasmine Puteri - Senior forest campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia

Emmanuel Raju - Assistant professor of disaster management at the University of Copenhagen

Source: Al Jazeera News