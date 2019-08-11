Beijing warns protesters, saying its patience is wearing thin after many weeks of chaos.

China has warned it might be losing patience with what it calls a "colour revolution" in Hong Kong.

It has said those who play with fire must not mistake Beijing's restraint for weakness - they will eventually be punished.

A few days after that warning, protesters were back on the streets for the 10th straight weekend, defying a police ban on some of the marches and, again, facing tear gas.

Activists also staged a protest at the international airport to make arriving tourists aware of their campaign.

Protesters want leader Carrie Lam to resign, greater democratic reforms and an inquiry into alleged police violence.

But the chief executive says her priority is to stop the unrest that has hurt the city's economy.

What options does China have to deal with anger in Hong Kong? And is a military intervention possible?

Presenter: Mohamed Jamjoom

Guests:

Tom Grundy - editor-in-chief and founder of Hong Kong Free Press

Einar Tangen - China political analyst and adviser to the Chinese government on economic and development issues

Steve Tsang - director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London

Source: Al Jazeera News