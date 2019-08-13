Sit-ins cause shut down of one of Asia's busiest airports as Hong Kong crisis deepens.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam is warning that weeks of protests are putting the territory's stability in danger.

The demonstrations began 10 weeks ago against a controversial extradition bill.

But they have since evolved into wider concerns about democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Mass sit-ins at the airport have led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Businesses are feeling the effects of the unrest, with the stock market falling to its lowest level in seven months.

So will the disruptions sway public opinion on the demonstrations? And will Beijing's patience run out?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Kris Cheng - Journalist and editor-in-Chief of Hong Kong Free Press, an independent publication

Steve Tsang - Director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London and author of A Modern History of Hong Kong

Joseph Cheng - Political scientist and convener of the pro-democracy group Alliance for True Democracy

Source: Al Jazeera News