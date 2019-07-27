The UN denounces international 'indifference' to casualties in Idlib.

The United Nations says the world is ignoring the bloodshed in Syria as President Bashar al-Assad steps up the campaign to take back the rebels' last stronghold.

Government fighters backed by Russia began the offensive on Idlib province in April.

At least 450 civilians have died since then, with 103 killed in the past 10 days.

But the UN says the international community is not paying attention to the mounting death toll.

Have we become indifferent to the eight-year conflict?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Marwan Kabalan - head of policy analysis at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies

Nour Hallak - Syrian civil society activist

Yahya al-Aridi - Syrian opposition representative

Source: Al Jazeera News