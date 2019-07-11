UK's ambassador to Washington resigned following a public row over leaked memos, raising tensions between the allies.

What started as a leak of secret diplomatic memos to a British tabloid led to the resignation of a top ambassador and questions about the United Kingdom's position in the world.

Kim Darroch felt compelled to quit as Britain's envoy in Washington after a dispute over leaked memos.

The diplomat had described US President Donald Trump and his administation as insecure, inept and dysfunctional.

Trump responded with a barrage of angry tweets, calling Darroch "very stupid".

Boris Johnson, Britain's likely next prime minister, refused to publicly support the ambassador.

So how will this incident affect the UK's ties with its closest ally?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Crispin Blunt - Conservative member of the British parliament

Nancy Soderberg - Former US ambassador the the UN

Matthew Parris - Columnist for The Times newspaper and a former conservative British MP

Source: Al Jazeera