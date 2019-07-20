Iran seizes a UK oil tanker after Britain detained one of its ships off the coast of Gibraltar earlier this month.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards detained a British vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, two weeks after an Iranian tanker was siezed just off the coast of Gibraltar by the UK.

Tehran said the Stena Impero was involved in an accident with an Iranian fishing boat.

Britain's foreign secretary is worried Iran may be going down a dangerous path.

Can compromise be found before the situation spirals out of control?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Andreas Krieg - assistant professor in the Defence Studies Department at King's College London

Mostafa Khoshcheshm - Iranian political commentator and lecturer

Joel Rubin - president of the Washington Strategy Group, a national security consulting firm

Source: Al Jazeera News