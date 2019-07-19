Historical dispute reignited over forced labour taking place during World War II.

The events of the second World War have always stirred up emotions between South Korea and Japan, and tension has recently escalated.

Last year, South Korea's highest court ruled that Japanese firms should compensate the victims of forced labour during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

But Japan said the issue had already been settled under a 1965 treaty.

A trade dispute has been triggered, with Japan imposing export bans on South Korea, and some South Koreans boycotting Japanese products.

Can the two sides resolve their differences?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Tomohiko Taniguchi - Special Adviser to the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Robert Koepp - Director of the Economist Corporate Network

Se-Woong Koo - Publisher of Korea Expose, an online news magazine that focuses on contemporary South Korea

Source: Al Jazeera News