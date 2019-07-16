A huge stash of weapons is found in Italy with neo-Nazi sympathisers and government says the seizure is unprecedented.

An arsenal of weapons has been seized by Italian police in a raid on a far-right group.

The stockpile was discovered during an investigation into the involvement of Italy's far-right movement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

And it included an air-to-air missile, rocket launchers and automatic rifles described as 'latest generation'. Neo-nazi propaganda material was also seized.

Police have arrested three people, including a former candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party.

Fabio Del Bergiolo's house was found to contain a huge stash of arms, as well as Hitler memorabilia.

So, how significant is this?

And what does it tell us about the re-emergence of Nazism and the far-right movement in Europe

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Stefano Vergine - Italian journalist

Michal Bilewicz - chair at Center for Research on Prejudice at University of Warsaw

Ludovica Di Giorgi - manager of the Far-Right Programme at the social enterprise group Moonshot Countering Violent Extremism

Source: Al Jazeera