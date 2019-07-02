Japan has resumed commercial whaling in its waters despite global outrage.

Whales were hunted to the brink of extinction until 1986, when a group of countries agreed to temporarily stop whaling for profit.

It turned into a semi-international ban.

But conservationists are now worried the species might be facing a similar threat. Many countries continue to hunt whales for "scientific" purposes.

Japan, which is one of the leading commercial whalers, has now resumed the practice in its waters.

But is it commercially sustainable? And why is whaling so important for Japan?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Ken Collins - senior research fellow in ocean and earth science in the Faculty of Environmental and Life Sciences at the University of Southampton

Michael Penn - president of Japan's Shingetsu news agency

Mark Simmonds - senior marine expert at Humane Society International

Source: Al Jazeera News