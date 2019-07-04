Rahul Gandhi quit as leader of India's National Congress Party after a heavy election defeat to PM Narendra Modi.

Mention politics in India and the name "Gandhi" would almost certainly come up.

The family has been at the centre of public life for decades.

But the latest member of the Gandhi dynasty is looking to step away from the spotlight.

Rahul took over leadership of the Indian National Congress from his mother Sonia in 2017, and has long sought to become prime minister, following in the footsteps of his father, grandmother and great grandfather.

But the party suffered big losses in this year's elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

And 49-year-old Gandhi accepted responsibility for the defeat.

So what effect will his resignation have on Indian politics?

Source: Al Jazeera News