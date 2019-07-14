The summer of discontent looks set to continue as grievances widen.

Weeks of protests in Hong Kong were initially sparked by the introduction of a controversial extradition bill in parliament that would have seen people sent to mainland China to stand trial.

The government suspended the bill, with the Chief Executive even saying it was "dead".

But that has not satisfied tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong who are frustrated at what they see as growing political interference from Beijing.

The parliament in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory has been vandalised. Towns near the border with China have seen unprecedented rallies.

And police and protesters have faced off in violent confrontations.

So what will it take to end the demonstrations?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Emily Lau - former councillor at the Hong Kong Legislative Council and former chairperson of the Democratic Party

James Palmer - senior editor at Foreign Policy magazine

Lawrence Ma - chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation and member of the Silent Majority for Hong Kong political party

