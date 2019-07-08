Iran says it has exceeded its uranium enrichment cap, but Europeans say Tehran should stick to the 2015 deal.

Iran is fed up with just talking and wants action.

That is the Islamic Republic's message to the remaining signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal, particularly the Europeans.

Tehran has warned that it is ready to act more decisively on its commitments under the agreement.

Iran has already passed the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment cap set by the pact, and could enrich at even higher levels, possibly upping them every 60 days.

But Tehran says its actions are reversible if the signatories fulfil their obligations and that it is open to discussions.

So what incentives can the Europeans give?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi - dean of World Studies at the University of Tehran

Ellie Geranmayeh - deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations

Robert Kelley - nuclear engineer

Source: Al Jazeera