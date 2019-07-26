Western Europe has been gripped by a heatwave with countries experiencing record temperatures.

A heatwave has baked Western Europe this week. From France to the Netherlands, record-breaking temperatures have been witnessed.

In Germany, a new high forced the shutdown of a nuclear reactor after the water became too hot.

And with temperatures in the UK soaring past previous levels, its met office has warned similar heatwaves could become normal in two decades.

Is enough being done to prevent them?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Nathan Thanki - co-coordinator of the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice

Tessa Kelly - climate change coordinator at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Tom Matthews - lecturer in Climate Science at Loughborough University

Source: Al Jazeera